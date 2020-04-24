Indonesia sends foreign nationals home to curb spread of coronavirus

Indonesia is sending foreign nationals home in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from April 23 shows some of the 47 foreign nationals, who were staying in Papua Province, repatriated to their home country from Sentani Airport.

The 47 foreigners included 35 American citizens, 10 South Korean citizens, two Canadian citizens and one Japanese citizen.

"The Provincial Government of Papua represents the Indonesian government with related parties such as the immigration and health quarantine offices assisting their repatriation process.

Requests from their organisations feel safer to get out, we from the province facilitate repatriation so that it can proceed well," said Suzana Wanggai.

Before they were dispatched to their respective countries, they conducted a COVID-19 test.

"This is to confirm to their government that their condition is healthy and not infected with Covid-19, from 47 people rapid tests were all negative," Suzana added.