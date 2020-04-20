Global  

Novartis To Begin Trial Testing Old Malaria Drug Against COVID-19

Swiss pharmaceutical Novartis AG said on Monday it will begin testing hydroxychloroquine.

The drugmaker will test the malaria medication in a randomized trial to see if it is effective against COVID-19.

According to Reuters, the company is hopeful that it will have data on the efficacy of the drug by June.

The generic medicine has been touted by President Trump as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

