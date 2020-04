Hundreds Rally In Harrisburg To Demand Reopening Of Pennsylvania Economy Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:34s - Published now Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hundreds Rally In Harrisburg To Demand Reopening Of Pennsylvania Economy ORGANIZATION IS WARNING THEWORST IS YET TO COME, IN THEOUTCOME.HUNDREDS OF THE PROTESTERSLINE THE STREETS OF THE STATECAPITOL TODAY.THEY WANT GOVERNOR WOLF TOREOPEN THE STATE'S ECONOMY.AS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERMATT PETRILLO REPORTS THEDEBATE OVER REOPENINGPENNSYLVANIA IS GETTINGSHARPLY POLITICAL.REPORT REPORT DROVES OF THEPROTESTERS CALLED TO REOPENPENNSYLVANIA, RALLYING OUTSIDEOF THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING.A COUPLE HUNDRED PROTESTERSDEMONSTRATED INSIDE OF THEIRCARS FORMING A CARAVAN OUTSIDETHE STATE CAPITOL HERE INHARRISBURG.I JUST GOT DONE DECORATINGMY AUTOMOBILE SO WE CANPARTAKE IN THE CARAVAN AROUNDTHE CAPITOL BUILDING HERE INHARRISBURG LETTING OURLEGISLATORS AND OUR GOVERNORKNOW THAT WE'RE READY FORPENNSYLVANIA TO GET BACK TOWORK.REPORTER: WITH ALL OF THETRUMP FLAGS WAVING, AND ITALSO FELT LIKE A POLITICALRALLY.THESE PROTESTS ARE DUMB.REPORTER: DEMOCRATICCONGRESSMAN BRANDON BOYLEWORRIES IT COULD SPREAD VIRUSWITH SO MANY PEOPLE GATHERING,AND IGNORING SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.SOME NOT EVEN WEARING MASK.HAVING A MASS PROTEST WITHA LARGE GROUP OF PEOPLE DOESABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HAZEEVEN THE DAY THAT WE WILL BEDONE WITH CORONAVIRUS.REPORTER: DONNA MERIT OFEXITER TOWNSHIP BROUGHT HERDAUGHTER TO THE CARAVAN.NO CONCERN OF YOU OR YOURDAUGHTER GETTING THECORONAVIRUS.NO I'M THE ADULT IN THEROOM.REPORTER: PROTESTERS DEMANDGOVERNOR WOLF REOPENPENNSYLVANIA NO LATER THEN MAY 1ST, THERE IS NO SIGN OFTHAT HAPPENING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Central Penn Business Journal Angry over the closure of businesses deemed “non-life sustaining,” hundreds of protesters took the streets of Harri… https://t.co/smK5vDS5CE 2 hours ago Lehigh Valley Business Angry over the closure of businesses deemed “non-life sustaining,” hundreds of protesters took the streets of Harri… https://t.co/uIk8KWHBR0 2 hours ago PghProud 'My rights don't end where your fear starts'.. out of work Pennsylvania residents demand of state governor… https://t.co/xXsiuDldLf 6 hours ago