Trump suspends immigration amid pandemic

Trump suspends immigration amid pandemic
Trump suspends immigration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BIG MOVE.HE SAYS...HE'S TEMPORARILYSUSPENDING.....ALL IMMIGRATION...INTO THE U-S....DUE TO COVID-19.THE PRESIDENT SAYS...HE WILL SIGN....AN EXECUTIVE ORDER.HE SAYS....IT'S TO PROTECT THE JOBS OFAMERICAN CITIZENS.NO WORD....ON HOW....THE ORDER WILL BE ENFORCED...OR...HOW LONG... IT'LL LAST.NEW AT 11!

