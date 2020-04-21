First COVID-19 call centre launched in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has developed their first COVID-19 response call centre in Srinagar.

Web and mobile applications were also launched to help with the real time management of coronavirus.

The Symptom Tracker Mobile App has been designed on the basis of questionnaires devised by medical experts dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said.

The call centre, and web and mobile applications were e-inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, while Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, and Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo also attended the launch through video conference.

Footage from April 21 shows the call centre up and running.