Mobile food pantries for families in need

GOOD MORNING..

I’M AMY WEGMANNWORKING FROM HOME TODAY.WE’VE HEARD FROM SO MANY OFYOU..

THAT HAVE LOST YOUR JOBS..CAN’T GET THROUGH ON THE STATESUNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE TO FILE FORBENEFITS..

AND YOU MIGHT BEWONDERING HOW YOU’RE GOING TOPUT FOOD ON THE TABLE.THERE IS HELP AND IT’S OK TOASK FOR THAT HELP.

THE FOLKS ATCOMMUNITY COOPERATIVE MINISTRIESSAY ANYONE IS WELCOME.ONE BY ONE THE CARS PULL UP TOTHIS MOBILE FOOD PANTRYAND BAGS ARE LOADED IN BY THEAMAZING VOLUNTEERS FROMCOMMUNITY COOPERATIVEMINISTRIES.We’re giving out a couple bagsof variety of produce shelfstable pantry items bread andmilk and meat really anything afamily would need for over aweek worth of food reallySTEPHANIE INK EDWARDS WITHCOMMUNITY COOPERATIVES DID AVIDEO CHAT TO SHOW US JUST HOWBUSY THEY ARE BECAUSE OF COVID19 - WITH SO MANY OUT OF WORK..THE PEOPLE ASKING FOR HELP HASSHIFTED.The demand at our mobilepantries has skyrocketed.I see hospital workers goingthrough I see school districtemployees going through I seefolks who normally wouldprobably be donating to mebecause they were a happyfunctioning employed family butnow they found themselveswithout work they are having tocome get help so it’s everybodywe are really seeing everybodyTO MEET DEMAND..

COMMUNITYCOOPERATIVE MINISTRIES ISFEEDING FAMILIES THROUGH THEIRSOUP KITCHEN..

MEALS ON WHEELSAND THEY’RE HOSTING SEVERALMOBILE FOOD PANTRIES EVERYWEEK... BUT THEY CAN ONLY DO SOMUCH.I’ve got big trucks and I canput a lot of food on my trucksbut I can only do so much andI’m certain toward the end ofthis afternoon I will have toturn some folks away because wewill just run outThe demand is so crazy highright now it is almost scary tothink about what the comingweeks are going to look likeAND THAT’S WHY INK EDWARDS SAYSIF IT’S ON YOUR HEART TODONATE..

*NOW IS THE TIME TO DOTHAT.

WHILE THEY ALWAYS LOVEVOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS OF FOODWHAT THEY REALLY NEED IS*MONEY TO BUY MORE FOOD.I would love dollars more thananything because I have muchbetter buying powerThen anindividual going to a grocerystore to buy to donate to meAMY LLTHERE IS AN WHOLE SECTIONDEDICATED TO THE SERVICESCOMMUNITY COOPERATIVE MINISTRIESIS PROVIDING DURING THE COVID 19PANDEMIC ON THEIR WEBSITE..INCLUDING DATES AND LOCATIONSFOR EACH MOBILE FOOD PANTRY.THERE’S ONE THIS AFTERNOON FROM3-5 AT NORTH FOR MYERS HIGHSCHOOL.

ONE THURSDAY INBOOKELIA AND FRIDAY IN FORTMYERS.