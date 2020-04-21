Nick Wright reveals #4 of LeBron's top 10 playoff performances Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:46s - Published now Nick Wright reveals #4 of LeBron's top 10 playoff performances Nick Wright continues down his list of the top 10 LeBron James NBA Playoff performances. Hear why Game 7 of the 2013 NBA finals vs San Antonio Spurs at the end of what Nick says may have been LeBron's finest season, made it to #4. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports News Nick Wright reveals his #6 pick for LeBron's top 10 playoff performances https://t.co/obwkOmBBFY 4 days ago