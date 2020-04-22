Nick Wright unveils #3 of LeBron's top 10 playoff performances

Global  

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:44s
Nick Wright is at #3 now in his top 10 list of LeBron James' NBA Finals playoff performances, and this time we're in Cleveland, Game 6 of the 2016 Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron played a perfect basketball game,with stats 'out of this world'.

Hear why Nick believes that this was the best basketball game ever played in the state of Ohio.

