Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: We are meeting in exceptional and unprecedented circumstances

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said MPs were meeting in “exceptional and unprecedented” circumstances, adding he expects Tuesday’s proceedings to be short as they seek to approve measures to allow participation via Zoom in the coming days.

He said: “I ask all honourable members who are present in the chamber to observe the guidance that has been issued about social distancing, not only in relation to each other but also in relation to staff of the House who are in the chamber and indeed myself.”

