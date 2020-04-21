Global  

Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni

Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni

Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni

Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni A video uploaded to Tucci's Instagram starts with the actor asking his wife, Felicity Blunt, if she'd like a Negroni.

She says yes, and Tucci begins the process of making the drink as smooth jazz plays in the background.

First, he puts ice in a cocktail shaker, followed by a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet vermouth and a single shot of Campari.

After shaking up the concoction, he pours it into a coupe glass and garnishes with an orange slice.

The internet went insane over how calm and suave Tucci was while making the drink.

