AOC To Vote Against Stimulus Bill Without Changes Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published now AOC To Vote Against Stimulus Bill Without Changes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans on blocking an upcoming stimulus package if it doesn’t include several progressive plans, including relief for renters, aid for undocumented immigrants, more aid for states and cities, and more. 0

