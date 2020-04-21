Global  

AOC To Vote Against Stimulus Bill Without Changes

AOC To Vote Against Stimulus Bill Without Changes

AOC To Vote Against Stimulus Bill Without Changes

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans on blocking an upcoming stimulus package if it doesn’t include several progressive plans, including relief for renters, aid for undocumented immigrants, more aid for states and cities, and more.

