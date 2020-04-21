Pollution Plummets in Northern India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published now Pollution Plummets in Northern India Amid COVID-19 Lockdown A NASA satellite detected the lowest aerosol levels for this time of year in northern India in 20 years, after 1.3 billion citizens in the country were placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus. 0

