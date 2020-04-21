Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month after Adam Schlesinger death

Fountains of Wayne reuniting this month.

The group's co-founder, songwriter and bassist Adam Schlesinger, tragically died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

The 'Stacy's Mom' hitmakers will perform together for the first time since 2013 at a benefit concert.

Sharon Van Etten will step on bass and backing vocals for the Jersey 4 Jersey show, which will be live streamed on April 23 to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

In a statement, Chris Collingwood said: Others artists on the bill include Bon Jovi, Bruce Springteen and Halsey.