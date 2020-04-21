Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:52s - Published
U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

U.S. scientists at MIT have translated the novel coronavirus' spiked protein structure into music in an effort to better understand the pathogen - and ultimately to aid research.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

This is the novel coronavirus’ spiked protein structure set to music….

Courtesy of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Researchers there used artificial intelligence to transform a model of the virus into a one hour and fifty minute classical composition.

Why?

Because music offers a more intuitive way for people to understand the complex protein, says MIT professor Markus Buehler.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROFESSOR MARKUS BUEHLER, ENGINEER AND MATERIALS SCIENTIST, AT THE MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT), SAYING: "You would need many different images, many different magnifications to see with your eyes what your ears can pick up with just a couple of seconds of music.

(flash) These proteins speak a language we don't understand, and if we were to be able solve that language, we could solve many problems not only for this disease, but for many other diseases.” The entire composition has been uploaded to SoundCloud for the public to access.

Several listeners described the beginning as "soothing" and “beautiful…” Buehler said this reflects the ease with which the spiked protein enters the human cell.

Later, the music turns dramatic and tumultuous – a reflection of its highly problematic nature.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROFESSOR MARKUS BUEHLER, ENGINEER AND MATERIALS SCIENTIST, AT THE MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT), SAYING: "The virus is actually so effective because it has a very, very organized way of attacking and progressing.

It's sort of, you know, a very, very interesting accident of nature that has come a come upon us that, you know, it's very efficient in tricking the cell to open up the doors and infecting you and propagating itself.” Scientists at MIT say a possible next step is to construct a musical counterpoint to the coronavirus’ melody and rhythm, then use artificial intelligence again to try to find an antibody to match it.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarsViktory

ViktoryMars RT @Science_Hourly: Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research https://t.co/H1wckF6pQ4 14 minutes ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @YarmolukDan: Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #ML #Machine… 2 hours ago

CHEN_PR

CHEN PR In an effort to better understand the #coronavirus, a research team at @MIT used #AI to transform a model of the pr… https://t.co/4qwkEaqNrU 2 hours ago

CBCEnt

CBC Entertainment Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research https://t.co/K5L8ZXcR9R https://t.co/vfVYQle4yn 2 hours ago

YarmolukDan

Dan Yarmoluk Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #ML… https://t.co/eMY9vAcvUl 2 hours ago

acenews_com_pk

ACE News #coronavirus Musical Coronavirus: U.S. Scientists Turn Virus into Melody to Support Research https://t.co/cAE3i8YFNJ 3 hours ago

FarahQasemi

Farah Qasemi Two of my favourite things: #AI and music 🥰 Scientists at the @MIT used AI to translate the spiked protein structu… https://t.co/bI6EaNkeLx 7 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus the musical: US scientists turn virus into melody to aid research - https://t.co/sa4MWemUP0 #GoogleAlerts 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.