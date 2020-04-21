U.S. scientists turn coronavirus into music

This is the novel coronavirus’ spiked protein structure set to music….

Courtesy of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Researchers there used artificial intelligence to transform a model of the virus into a one hour and fifty minute classical composition.

Why?

Because music offers a more intuitive way for people to understand the complex protein, says MIT professor Markus Buehler.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROFESSOR MARKUS BUEHLER, ENGINEER AND MATERIALS SCIENTIST, AT THE MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT), SAYING: "You would need many different images, many different magnifications to see with your eyes what your ears can pick up with just a couple of seconds of music.

(flash) These proteins speak a language we don't understand, and if we were to be able solve that language, we could solve many problems not only for this disease, but for many other diseases.” The entire composition has been uploaded to SoundCloud for the public to access.

Several listeners described the beginning as "soothing" and “beautiful…” Buehler said this reflects the ease with which the spiked protein enters the human cell.

Later, the music turns dramatic and tumultuous – a reflection of its highly problematic nature.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROFESSOR MARKUS BUEHLER, ENGINEER AND MATERIALS SCIENTIST, AT THE MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT), SAYING: "The virus is actually so effective because it has a very, very organized way of attacking and progressing.

It's sort of, you know, a very, very interesting accident of nature that has come a come upon us that, you know, it's very efficient in tricking the cell to open up the doors and infecting you and propagating itself.” Scientists at MIT say a possible next step is to construct a musical counterpoint to the coronavirus’ melody and rhythm, then use artificial intelligence again to try to find an antibody to match it.