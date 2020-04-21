Warner Bros.

Pushes Back Release Date for 'The Batman' and Other Major Films Robert Pattinson's first go-around as the legendary superhero was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will now release on October 1, 2021.

Warner Bros.

Has also pushed back 'The Many Saints of Newark' to March 12, 2021.

The 'Sopranos' prequel was previously going to debut this year on September 25.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Will Smith's 'King Richard' has been delayed a whole year.

The film will drop on November 19, 2021, instead of November 25, 2020, and sees the actor portray Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams. A sequel to the DC film 'Shazam!'

Has also been moved in 2022 from April 1 to November 4.

Warner Bros.

Is not delaying all their movies.

'THR' adds that Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is on track for a July 17 release this year.

DCEU's 'Wonder Woman 1984' will still be released on August 14.