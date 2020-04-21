Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:30s - Published now Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients A Kansas couple who tested positive for COVID-19 after a cruise last month became the first people in the Kansas City area to successfully donate their own plasma to help critically ill patients overcome the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients MATT: WE’VE STARTED TO SEE A LOTOF PEOPLE RECOVER FROM COVID-19.NOW, COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTERWANTS TO SEE THOSE PEOPLE WHOARE SYMPTOM-FREE TO BE ABLE TOHELP OTHERS.A THUMBS UP FOR KEVIN HACHINSKY.THEN ONE MORE FROM HIS WIFEWESLEY.THE COUPLE, DONATING THEIRPLASMA TUESDAY MORNING ATCOMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER.





