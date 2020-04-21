Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

A Kansas couple who tested positive for COVID-19 after a cruise last month became the first people in the Kansas City area to successfully donate their own plasma to help critically ill patients overcome the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients

MATT: WE’VE STARTED TO SEE A LOTOF PEOPLE RECOVER FROM COVID-19.NOW, COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTERWANTS TO SEE THOSE PEOPLE WHOARE SYMPTOM-FREE TO BE ABLE TOHELP OTHERS.A THUMBS UP FOR KEVIN HACHINSKY.THEN ONE MORE FROM HIS WIFEWESLEY.THE COUPLE, DONATING THEIRPLASMA TUESDAY MORNING ATCOMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmbc

KMBC Couple donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients https://t.co/ka1Csyy6Ww 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.