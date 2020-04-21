Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gerard Butler Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Gerard Butler Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Gerard Butler Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Gerard Butler Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Gerard Butler breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in '300,' 'How to Train Your Dragon,' 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Den of Thieves,' 'P.S.

I Love You,' 'Law Abiding Citizen,' 'The Ugly Truth,' 'Olympus Has Fallen' and 'London Has Fallen.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.