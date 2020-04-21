Pork farmers take a hit during pandemic

Coronavirus even if a local business is deemed essentia?it doesn't necessarily create stability for that worker.

Our pork producers are feeling the pinch following several coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants.

It's a tough time for many farmers.

When we go to the grocery store for bacon or ham... we don't usually think about the process of how it gets there.

Let's put it into perspective... earlier today i spoke with farmer chris sauer with sauer valley view farms near lewiston, minnesota.

Their operation sees hundreds of thousands of pigs come through.

He tells me they actually send their pigs to the tyson plant in waterloo, iowa.

With processing facilities facing covi?19 outbreaks... the plants are not running at full capacity.

And that means local operations are getting backed up?

Causing them to make tough decisions and lose money.xxx there's a ton of protein out here that needs to be harvested, because if it doesn't get harvested it will be the end of all our farming operations unfortunately.

Livelihoods are on the line here.

Sauer tells me the pandemic may cause them to change their business model moving forward... including making*direct pork sales to grocery stores and restaurants.

The ?s department of agriculture says they'll provide relief?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says they'll provide relief but industry leaders say it might not be enough given the losses.