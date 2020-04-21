Global  

WBZ Evening News Update For April 21

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:24s - Published
WBZ Evening News Update For April 21

WBZ Evening News Update For April 21

Mass.

Still in coronavirus surge, more than 1,500 new cases reported; Schools closed for rest of year; Rob Gronkowski traded from Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Weather forecast.

0
