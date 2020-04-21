How Small Businesses Will Look When The Reopen

And five deaths.

Thank you for joining us tonight.

I'm najahe sherman.

Dan has the night off.

Today we focusing on businesses.

Governor kay ivey stay-at-home order forced a lot of them to close and we wanted to know what is going to happen when or if they reopen again.

Waay 31's breken is joining us in lauderdale county where one business owner already moved all of his sales to online.

Breken?

>> this is louise's flowers and gift shop on highway 101.

The business owner tells me that this is normally their busy season because they specialize in s cemetery plow we'res and people like to come in and physically touch those flowers and put a special arrangement together.

She told me her sales are down by about 7875%.

7875%.>> our main concern is our health and well being.

Reporter sandra cox said coronavirus changed her business forever.

She told me right now most of it is on loin and she sees a large portion of it staying that way.

>> a person employed now who is solely here for the purpose of social media sales or i just ordinance numbered a new backdrop for photographs.

We're -- we're moving forward in that direction.

>>: cox said once her shop is allowed to have customers again, all employees will wear masks and gloves.

She's also making changes with how many people can be in the shop.

>> we plan to only allow ten not store at a time.

We're going to continue to offer curbside service.

We do deliveries to the cemeteries.

>> tuesday morning governor kay ivey reaffirmed nonessential business less remain closed until at least april 30th.

She also hinted at any reopening will likely be in phases.

Several mayors across north alabama already said to expect some kind of social distancing guidelines to remain in place even after businesses start to open.

Cox said in times like this you have to get creative to stay afloat.

>> hang in there, if you can.

Think smart.

Try to think outside the box.

We've already started brainstorming for our christmas open house because that's a huge event here for our business and for the community.

>> now, cox did apply for the paycheck protection program and she did get some money but she said all of that went to pay for overhead and two of her employees.

She herself has not taken a check in about three weeks.