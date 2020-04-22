Coronavirus And Ramadan: Isolated Muslims Finding Solutions To Worship, Break Fast During Holy Month Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:02s - Published 21 hours ago Coronavirus And Ramadan: Isolated Muslims Finding Solutions To Worship, Break Fast During Holy Month The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins this week. The holy month is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed - but now, social distancing amid the coronavirus means the religious observance will look quite different than in years past, reports CBS2's Kiran Dhillon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this