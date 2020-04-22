City of Tucson offering relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19.

TONIGHT THE CITYCOUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TOAPPROVE A ONE MILLION DOLLARLOAN FOR SMALL BUSINESSES..OWNERS COULD ASK UP TO 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS WITH ZEROINTEREST.

AND THEY'D PAY THATLOAN BACK OVER THE NEXT 10YEARS.

THIS COMES AFTER THERIO NUEVO BOARD PASSED ASIMILAR PLAN -- ABOUT TWOWEEKS AGO.

THEY'RE GIVING OUT2 AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.