City of Tucson offering relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published
The city of Tucson offering some financial relief to small business owners affected by COVID-19.

TONIGHT THE CITYCOUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TOAPPROVE A ONE MILLION DOLLARLOAN FOR SMALL BUSINESSES..OWNERS COULD ASK UP TO 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS WITH ZEROINTEREST.

AND THEY'D PAY THATLOAN BACK OVER THE NEXT 10YEARS.

THIS COMES AFTER THERIO NUEVO BOARD PASSED ASIMILAR PLAN -- ABOUT TWOWEEKS AGO.

THEY'RE GIVING OUT2 AND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.




