Aviation ministry HQs to be sealed after staffer tests positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia

Aviation ministry HQs to be sealed after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no communal angle to the April 16 Palghar lynching incident and the attack was a fallout of swirling rumours triggered by social media posts about child-lifters on the prowl in the area.

A civil aviation ministry employee who resumed work when the Centre reopened its office on April 15 has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Government officials said Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, the headquarters of the aviation ministry, is being sealed for now.

