Woman's breast implants save her from gunshot

U.S. — Doctors believe a woman's breast implants saved her from a gunshot to the chest.

A woman survived a gunshot after her chest deflected a copper jacketed 0.40 caliber bullet.

Her 'life-saving silicone breast implants' — that's how a case study published in Sage Journal referred to the incident.

The 30-year-old woman was walking down the street minding her own business when she suddenly felt a sharp pain and warmth in her chest.

Unbeknownst to her, she had been randomly shot by a stranger who, to this day, hasn't been identified.

The woman then nonchalantly took herself to the emergency room, where perplexed doctors extracted the bullet from her chest.

The bullet had entered her left breast, ricocheted on her sternum and then hit her right breast, breaking one of her ribs — and she still walked herself to the emergency room.

Sadly the lady's life-saving bongo's had to be removed, but she was sent home with only a few antibiotics so she should be on her way to recovery.