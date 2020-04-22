Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman's breast implants save her from gunshot

Woman's breast implants save her from gunshot

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Woman's breast implants save her from gunshot

Woman's breast implants save her from gunshot

U.S. — Doctors believe a woman's breast implants saved her from a gunshot to the chest.

Superman better watch out, there's someone out there who doesn't need to be superhuman to be bulletproof.

Apparently, all you need is a set of really great...silicone breast implants?

This isn't fake news.

A woman survived a gunshot after her chest deflected a copper jacketed 0.40 caliber bullet.

Her saving grace?

Her 'life-saving silicone breast implants' — that's how a case study published in Sage Journal referred to the incident.

Here's what happened.

The 30-year-old woman was walking down the street minding her own business when she suddenly felt a sharp pain and warmth in her chest.

Unbeknownst to her, she had been randomly shot by a stranger who, to this day, hasn't been identified.

The woman then nonchalantly took herself to the emergency room, where perplexed doctors extracted the bullet from her chest.

Turns out, her two fake friends really had her back (or her front?).

Listen to this.

The bullet had entered her left breast, ricocheted on her sternum and then hit her right breast, breaking one of her ribs — and she still walked herself to the emergency room.

Maybe this should become a thing.

You know, give some emergency responders a pair of girlfriends instead of having them wear bulletproof vests.

It would certainly confuse the heck out of criminals.

Sadly the lady's life-saving bongo's had to be removed, but she was sent home with only a few antibiotics so she should be on her way to recovery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

husnanazeri

☁️ RT @msianinsight: Breast implants save woman shot in Canada https://t.co/7l8ihWP5hu https://t.co/rdAVXvWL8y 13 minutes ago

WashNewsLine

Washington News Line RT @WashNewsLine: A woman was saved from death by her breast implants after they deflected a bullet when she was shot in the chest Save by… 14 minutes ago

csadr

Changiz Sadr, P.Eng. Breast Implants Save Woman's Life by Deflecting Bullet Away From Her Heart https://t.co/SCwhN2dCzF 15 minutes ago

RealGeneviev

Real Purity RT @vanguardngrnews: Woman’s breast implants deflect bullet, save her life https://t.co/rB2FveiU89 #vanguardnews https://t.co/KDp8EVYW1D 59 minutes ago

Aposematics

Donna RT @KCOnTheRadio: Breast friends: Woman's implants deflect bullet, save her life https://t.co/aH7IL6DdzB 1 hour ago

msianinsight

TheMalaysianInsight Breast implants save woman shot in Canada https://t.co/7l8ihWP5hu https://t.co/rdAVXvWL8y 1 hour ago

KCOnTheRadio

KC O'Dea Program Breast friends: Woman's implants deflect bullet, save her life https://t.co/aH7IL6DdzB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.