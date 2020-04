Near-record heat coming in the days ahead Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:03s - Published 3 days ago We could tie a heat record in the days ahead! 0

IRIS: ABSOLUTELY.THANK YOU NICK.LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MOSTACCURATE FORECAST.TODAY WE'RE TALKING HEAT.AND NOW I'M GOING NEED YOU TOSTART THINKING MORE ABOUT THEHEAT SAFETY GOAL FOR YOURSELFAND PETS AS TEMPERATURES STARTCLIMBING FASTER IN THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS, FASTER THAN ALLYEAR LONG.OUR TEMPERATURES TODAY IN THE90S AND THEN THE TRIPLE DIGITSAROUND THE CORNER, TOO, LIKELYBY THIS WEEKEND.WE'RE TALKING RECORD HEAT IN THECOMING DAYS.THE 90S OF THE YEAR AND 10°°WARMER THAN YESTERDAY, WE'LLREACH 93°° THIS AFTERNOON.NOW ON AVERAGE, THE FIRST 90°°DAY IS MARCH 31st, WE HAVE BEENLUCKY THIS YEAR.THIS IS THE LATEST FIRST 90°° DAWE HAVE SEEN IN 25 YEARS.WE HAVE BEEN PRETTY LUCKY.HITTING 93°° TODAY BUT GETS MUCHWARMER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.YESTERDAY WE WERE TRACKINGSTORMS, PRODUCING SMALL HAILACROSS THE NORTH BUT THISMORNING, IT'S QUIETER ACROSS THESTATE AND TODAY IS GOING TO BE ADRYER DAY OVERALL.WE HAVE A SLIGHT CHANCE OF ASHOWER IN SPOTS LIKE SHOW LOW INFAR EASTERN ARIZONA BUT THE RESTOF THE STATE IS LOOKING SUNNYAND DRY AND THAT GOES FOR THEVALLEY, TOO.WHAT WE HAVE NEXT IS HIGHPRESSURE BUILDING IN.THIS RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSUREBUILDING TO THE SOUTHWEST ISGOING TO DOMINATE OUR WEATHER,NOT JUST THROUGH THE NEXT COUPLEOF DAYS BUT INTO THE WEEKEND ANDNEXT WEEK AS WELL.IT IS GOING TO START TO THESOUTHWEST AND SHIFT TO THE SOUTHAND STAY THERE FOR A LITTLE BIT.THAT'S GOING TO BRING THETEMPERATURES INTO THE HUNDREDSTHROUGH NEXT WEEK.THE HUNDREDS WILL START THISWEEKEND.TODAY IS ALL ABOUT THE 90S ANDAT LEAST SOME MORNINGS ARE VERYCOMFORTABLE.LAST NIGHT, THE COOL FRESH AIR,HOPEFULLY YOU GOT A CHANCE TOOPEN UP THE WINDOWS.THIS MORNING DOWN TO 64°° ATPHOENIX SKY HARBOR.50°° RIGHT NOW IN SEDONA.COLDER, FLAGSTAFF AT 39°° ANDDOWN BELOW FREEZING IN SPOTSLIKE HEBER AND THE GRAND CANYON.ACROSS THE VALLEY, TEMPERATURESIN THE 50S TO LOW 60S RIGHT NOW.COOLER THAN THIS TIME YESTERDAYAT 60°° IN TEMPE.59°° IN SURPRISE.HERE'S HOW TODAY SHAPES UP BYTHE HOUR, ONCE THE SUN IS UP, AQUICK WARM-UP.MID 80S BY LUNCH TIME ANDREACHING 93°° IN THE 4:00 HOUR.MORE BREEZES TODAY ACROSS THEVALLEY AND ACROSS THE STATE,GUSTS NEAR 20-25 MILES PER HOUR.QUICK LOOK AT THE HIGHS ACROSSTHE STATE, 60S AND 70S INNORTHERN ARIZONA.FLAGSTAFF IS A SPOT THAT WILLGET WARMER, REALLY ACROSSARIZONA WE'LL FEEL THE WARM-UPAND IT WILL BE BIGGER LATER THISWEEK.UPPER 90S BY FRIDAY.AND THEN TRIPLE DIGITS THIS





