SBA data breach Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 5 hours ago SBA data breach If you applied for an economic injury disaster loan, you may have been impacted by a data breach. Personal information of over 7-thousand business owners may have been seen by other applicants. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SBA data breach DATA BREACH.YESTEDAY THE S-B-A ANNOUNCEDPERSONAL INFORMATION OF MORETHAN 7- THOUSAND BUSINESSOWNERS MAY HAVE BEEN SEEN BYOTHER APPLICANTS.THAT INCLUDES SOCIAL SECURITYNUMBERS AND BIRTHDAYS.THE SBA SAYS THIS ONLY IMPACTEDPEOPLE APPLYING FOR A DISASTERLOAN, NOT THE PAYMENTPROTECTION PROGRAM.AFTER YOU WASH YOUR HANDS---IS IT SAFE TO USE A HAND DRYER





You Might Like

Tweets about this Azrael The Servant RT @billyjack2016: Trump can't do anything without screwing things up. Almost 8,000 could be affected by federal emergency loan data brea… 2 minutes ago rabhaw RT @Marsi132: @carolecadwalla @FT Scottish Government have been announcing stats with Scottish version of ONS data for weeks now. There are… 2 minutes ago ya-el 🌻 RT @caffeinecrawls: heads up - nintendo had a huge data breach recently which has led to unwanted charges on connected paypal accounts and… 5 minutes ago Never Hlatini @BrezhMalaba Personal data breach 🤔 6 minutes ago Rakshak @saroj_nd @rahulkanwal @KTRTRS @sardesairajdeep yep. Sharing phone numbers without their consent is pure breach of… https://t.co/zvoVgdKxBm 6 minutes ago Florka#PAD2020 RT @IPVanish: A COVID-19 tracking app proposed to the Netherlands government has already leaked user data. via @ZDNet https://t.co/yCVGJZ… 9 minutes ago Richard Selwyn RT @Glen01368227: Isn't it funny no one's mentioning the data breach yesterday from Wuhan the world Bank etc they seemed very silent When… 9 minutes ago Torquemada's Kat 😺🚨🔥🌎🔥 RT @caseyjohnellis: SPEED IS THE NATURAL ENEMY OF SECURITY. https://t.co/wY0KuN7rfy 11 minutes ago