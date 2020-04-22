Global  

SBA data breach

SBA data breach

SBA data breach

If you applied for an economic injury disaster loan, you may have been impacted by a data breach.

Personal information of over 7-thousand business owners may have been seen by other applicants.

SBA data breach

DATA BREACH.YESTEDAY THE S-B-A ANNOUNCEDPERSONAL INFORMATION OF MORETHAN 7- THOUSAND BUSINESSOWNERS MAY HAVE BEEN SEEN BYOTHER APPLICANTS.THAT INCLUDES SOCIAL SECURITYNUMBERS AND BIRTHDAYS.THE SBA SAYS THIS ONLY IMPACTEDPEOPLE APPLYING FOR A DISASTERLOAN, NOT THE PAYMENTPROTECTION PROGRAM.AFTER YOU WASH YOUR HANDS---IS IT SAFE TO USE A HAND DRYER




