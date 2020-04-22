Marisa Patwa Story over O'Charleys

Global  

Video Credit: WEVV
One hospital in evansville got a surprise treat during lunc?time on tuesday.

Marisa patwa has the story.

"this has been fantastic?

We've literally had thousands of meals come through.

Lunches, dinners, ice cream, sof?

Drinks?

From all different kinds of different businesses" o'charley's donated dozens of hot meals to workers at deaconess hospital on tuesday as a part of their new hometown hero initiative.

"with the hospitals?

We are very closely associated with them.

We see them in our restaurants.

We see them a lot in our lives.

They're in the front line.

We want to make sure we're supporting them."

Troy also had a personal connection to the hospital workers at deaconess.

"my mother is one of their patients and i feel closely connected with a lot of the members of the staff.

So i know how hard they work.

I know how hard they work to take care of the community so this is something im happy i can take a part in."

And the hospital staff at deaconess is grateful for these meal donations?

Because it's just one less thing they have to think about.

"they don't have to think about where my meal is going to be today.

It's being taken care of?

Which is fantastic."

Marisa patwa?




