Wall Street Surges As Congress Preps Stimulus

(Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. crude and benchmark Brent prices edged higher after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index .

SPNY up 3.5%.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher as the U.S.