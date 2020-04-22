Free COVID-19 Testing Site Available At Penn Memorial Baptist Church INSTEAD OF THAT SECOND WAVE INTHE WINTER.UKEE?, STEPHANIE, THANK YOU.MEDICINE AND COMMUNITY INACTION.THAT'S WHAT ORGANIZERS SAY LEDTO THIS FREE COVID-19 TESTINGSITE AT PENN MEMORIAL BAPTISTCHURCH, BLACK DOCTORS COVIDCONNOISSEUR YUM WORKING WITHCHURCH LEADERS TO MAKE FREETESTING AVAILABLE AT SITESTHROUGHOUT THE CITY.AFRICAN-AMERICANS ARE BEINGDIAGNOSED WITH THE VIRUS AT AHIGHER RATE AND DYING ATHIGHER RATE THAN OTHER GROUPS.



