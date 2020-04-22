R.

Kelly's Release Bid Is Denied Kelly was recently denied bail when he asked to be released from Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He filed another emergency motion for release after claiming the threat of contracting the virus had grown.

District Judge Ann Donnelly acknowledged that the disease has spread at the facility, but she ruled that his motion didn't show enough evidence Kelly is at a unique risk of contracting COVID-19.

Kelly and his legal team argued that when he first asked to be let out, the court noted there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 where he is being held.

Judge Donnelly highlighted the fact that Illinois prosecutors have accused Kelly of witness tampering in the past, so it would be too risky to let him out of jail.

