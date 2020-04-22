Global  

MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick Major League Baseball completed its investigation on Wednesday into allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox.

Former manager Alex Cora, who was fired in January for his role in the scandal, was suspended by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for the upcoming season.

Cora's punishment is only for his role in Houston, where he served as bench coach for the Houston Astros during the 2017 season.

Manfred said that he does not believe Cora was aware of the sign stealing in 2018 as manager of the Red Sox.

Boston's video replay system operator, J.T.

Watkins, was suspended without pay for one year for his role.

The team was stripped of its second-round draft pick this year.

Ron Manfred, via report

