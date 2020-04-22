Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

An Apple spokesman acknowledged that a vulnerability exists in Apple’s software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and that the company had developed a fix, which will be rolled out in a forthcoming update on millions of devices it has sold globally.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

Apple is planning to fix a glitch that a security firm said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.

CEO of U.S. security company ZecOps’ - Zuk Avraham - said he found evidence that the bug was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins as far back as January 2018.

Apple acknowledged a vulnerability in its Mail app for iPhones and iPads… and said it will be rolling out a fix for millions of devices.

But Apple declined to comment on Avraham’s research that suggests the flaw could be triggered from afar... and that it had already been exploited by hackers against high-profile users and a Fortune 500 North American technology company.

Avraham said a blank email message forced a crash and reset of the Mail app - which allegedly opened the door for hackers to steal data, such as photos and contact details… and possibly confidential messages.

Avraham, a former Israeli Defense Force security researcher, said he suspected that the hacking technique was part of a chain of malicious programs, which could have given an attacker full remote access.

Apple declined to comment on that prospect.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarrenRawlinson

Darren Rawlinson @BarclaysUK hey, new customer here. I have opened a Barclays curren acc but now just trying to open an “Everyday Sa… https://t.co/ioE2uvTWtm 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.