Middleton Fitness Center receives no punishment for opening gym during stay-at-home order Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:36s - Published now Middleton Fitness Center receives no punishment for opening gym during stay-at-home order In defiance of Governor Brad Little's stay-at-home order the owner of Middleton Fitness re-opened their gym on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this