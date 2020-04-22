Joe & Tom Flacco discuss Tom's NFL Draft dream

DRAFTED A MAN WHO WOULD GOONTO LEAD THEM TO A SUPERBOWL...JOE FLACCO.

THIS YEARJOE IS GOING THROUGH THE DRAFTPROCESS AGAIN...THIS TIME WITHHIS BROTHER.

WMA━2 NEWS SHAWNSTEPNER EXPLAINS.THERE HAVE BEEN ELEVEN SETS OFBROTHERS TO PLAY QUARTERBACKIN THE ━━L..

THE FLACCOS ARELOOKING TO BECOME THE 12TH..WE ALL KNOW THE GUY WHO USEDTO PLAY IN THE STADIUM BEHINDME..

JOE FLACCO..

NOW HISYOUNGEST BROTHER, TOM IS READYTO REALIZE*HI* DREAM..

TomFlacco, Former TowsonQuarterback:for an opportunity and I hopethat a team takes that chanceand drafts me.

But if not, Ihope that I can be signed andget that opportunity that way.Former Towson Universityquarterback Tom Flacco, on theverge of following in olderbrother Joeyears after Joe Flacco wasdrafted by the Ravens, itTomspeaking with our ABCaffiliate in Philadelphia.

JoeFlacco, Former RavensQuarterback: When those coupledays come Ianxiousness and be excited forhim at the same time.

Tom isten years younger.

At6━foo━1, he is five inchesshorter than Joe.

Heoff two al━ conference yearsat Towson.

So, whobetter quarterback?

Joe: Ihope he says him but Iobviously the betterquarterback.

Tom: Hedefinitely has morecredentials but, I mean, Iyounger.

I definitely moreathletic, come on!

Joe: Hegot a real pocket presenceabout him.

Hein there and throw the ballaccurately with people in hisface.

Joe is currently a freeagent.

The possibility existsthey end up on the same team.Tom: It would be cool.

At thesame time I think it wouldkind of be weird.

Wecompeting for the same job.Joe: It would be one of thecoolest things in the world tobe looking over at thesideline at him one day.Ravens General Manager EricDeCosta says he admires TFlaccobit undersized but has areally good arm and wouldnbe surprised if he is draftedin the later rounds.

InBaltimore, Shawn Stepner,WMA━2 NewsTOMORROW THE NFL DRAFT COMESBACK TO WMAR.

BUT THIS