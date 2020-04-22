Global  

Arkansas movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met.

Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A.

Fox).

Director Clark Duke Writers Andrew Boonkrong, Clark Duke Actors Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A.

Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn Genre Thriller, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 55 minutes

nirmalla_hb

Modernity has failed us Just finished #Arkansas movie - loved it. The only things missing were the amount of people saying y’all and all the Walmarts. 46 minutes ago

wavemusiq

mozaik Arkansas 2020 USA Thriller Liam Hemsworth & Vince Vaughn & John Malkovich movie !!! https://t.co/pFvVKHqyzf 2 hours ago

StreamFlixPro

StreamFlixPro Watch 'Arkansas' Movie #Arkansas: Kyle and Swin live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog, wh… https://t.co/UgQkvC3uaV 3 hours ago

guyonthehigh

PETER PANdemic @ClarkDuke , loved #Arkansas!!!! You are a #dope director, bruv! Always funny. #WatchThis movie Arkansas!!!! 3 hours ago

moose_esports

Esports Moose Just watched Arkansas, holy***what a great new movie. Clark Duke killed it. @SiddharthaLINK 5 hours ago

thekeylessmrs

Jennifer Rose https://t.co/CRrlGkdlyL. I watched this movie tonight with my husband. Sad that I never saw him play. A testament t… https://t.co/SHTbIQYWzA 7 hours ago

atribecalledkev

Comrade Kev Has anyone heard anything about this movie ARKANSAS. I know it’s supposed to come out next week 11 hours ago

JennyLigon1

Jenny Ligon If you haven’t seen this movie, you should go watch tonight. For an Arkansas fan who remembers this so well, it’s s… https://t.co/j3YUwuHC2F 12 hours ago

