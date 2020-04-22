Mask donation drive in Olmsted County

Tools in public health.

I'm at rochester fire station five?

Where they're collecting face masks like this one.

You can drop off donations at any of the rochester stations 24/7.

These masks are crucial weapon in the fight of covi?

19?

As the number of cases here in olmsted county continues to rise.

So let's take a look at the latest numbers.

There are six new cases?

Bring the total to 204.

126 of those are recovered.

And you may remember that's actually one less recovered case than yesterday.

That's because the minnesota department of health had to make a correction to a case isolation end date.

The death toll in olmsted county sits at four.

You can protect yourself and others from catching the virus with masks like these.

As part of the statewide homemade face mask collection drive?

Fire stations across olmsted county will be accepting donations this saturday, april 25th.

Here's where you can drop them off.xxx chatfield,byro n, oronoco, stewartville, eyota and dover.

Also just with the additional message that all of our rochester stations will continue to collect the finished masks at all of their locations.

That includes right here at fire station five.

Again?

The olmsted county collection is this coming saturday?

April 25th from ten until two.

Live in rochester?

Before you drop off the masks?

You're asked to put them in a clean plastic bag.///