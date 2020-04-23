Denver City golf courses reopen with new restrictions

Global  

All city-operated golf courses in Denver reopened Wednesday -- with some restrictions in place.

The city said it will continue to monitor and enforce physical distancing in parks and golf courses.

Denver7's Eric Lupher has more.

COLORADO IS SEEING ITS FIRST SIGNS OF REBOUND TODAY. ALL GOLF COURSES IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER ARE BACK OPEN GIVING PEOPLE THEIR FIRST TASTE OF NORMALCY, EVEN IF THAT COMES WITH RESTRICTIONS. DENVER 7 REPORTER ERIC LUPHER TALKED TO GOLFERS READY TO TEA UP AT OVERLAND GOLF COURSE.




