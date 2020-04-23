Global  

How Filing For Unemployment May Affect Your Credit Score

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown tens of millions of Americans abruptly out of work.

According to Business insider, filing for unemployment doesn't mean your credit score will automatically drop.

However, it can be impacted if you don't have an emergency fund and start living off your credit cards.

If you need to carry a balance, take action now to look for balance transfer opportunities that offer a lower interest rate.

