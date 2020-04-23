Surfers in California hit the waves on Earth Day

Reuters drone footage from Wednesday morning (April 22) showed dozens of surfers riding waves on the famed beach, south of Los Angeles.

Although most of California's beaches are closed, some remain open, as long as visitors practice social distancing of 6 feet (2 meters) or more.

California issued a stay-at-home order last month that clamped down on daily life for the state's 40 million residents, telling them to hunker down in their homes for the foreseeable future in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Medical experts have warned that ending the coronavirus lockdown and opening the economy too quickly risks a resurgence of the deadly virus that has infected almost 840,000 people in the United States and killed over 46,000 - the world's highest number of cases and deaths.