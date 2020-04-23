'Up to 7-yr jail, hefty fines': Modi govt passes ordinance to protect health workers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ordinance to amend EDA to prevent attack on health workers.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision is to protect health workers.

Now, attack on health workers will be a cognizable and non bailable offence.

The ordinance proposes fine of up to 6 lakhs and imprisonment of up to 6 years if health workers are attacked.

The decision was taken in view of rising attacks on the health workers in the country.