Rescued Magellanic penguins returned to sea

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Ten Magellanic penguins were released back into the wild on the beaches of San Clemente in Argentina on Sunday (April 19) by the Mundo Marino Foundation.

Ten penguins return to the wild Location: San Clemente Del Tuyu, Argentina They were on a migratory journey Courtesy: Mundo Marino from Patagonia to Brazil when an animal rescue team found them stranded and starved in towns the penguins were suffering from //malnutrition, anemia and parasitosis// But after months of care they are being released back to the wild




