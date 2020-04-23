The city of Ville Platte Free Mask

Unfortunately the settings i think we're going to continue to see cases.

Well good morning alex the city of ville platte's will be distributing that mass today the space mask will go out to the public starting at ten am here at civic center.

Now the mask will be one pack per vehicle it'll be about five mask in that one pack in the mask or cloth.

And so mayor vidrine of bill platt.

Is asking the public to please wear a mask when they are out in public to ensure the safety of everyone.

She even says in a quote this is for your protection and safety from cold at nineteen.

So if you're looking to receive one of these free mass today yes it's that simple last coming here to ville platte here at civic center starting at ten am.

Staff will be out to direct everyone and they're asking everyone to please stay in their vehicles to protect the safety of the public.

Hey bill platt i'm hannah.

Sinclair