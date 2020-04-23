Global  

Rep. King Blasts McConnell’s Push To Bankrupt NY, NJ As ‘Shameful, Indefensible’

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he would rather let state governments declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic than receive more federal funding, prompting Long Island GOP Rep.

Peter King to call him the “Marie Antoinette of the Senate.” Katie Johnston reports.

