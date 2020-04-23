Global  

Watch: Arnab Goswami, wife attacked in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.

The incident took place past midnight on Wednesday morning when the duo was driving home from work.

Both Arnab and Samyabrata Ray were unhurt in the attack.

A case has been registered.

Arnab alleged that the attackers were Youth Congress workers.

He also held Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi responsible for the attack.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

FIR has been registered with NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

