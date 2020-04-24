Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked

In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published
In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked

In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked

Assam Police and Indian Army arrested five ULFA (I) militants in Assam with huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, India said no one needs to worry over the revision of FDI norms. China had earlier objected to the fresh norms and had called it discriminatory.

In other news, Indian journalist and Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was attacked while on his way back home in Mumbai.

Arnab was with his wife when he was attacked.

Mumbai Police arrested two people in the alleged attack.

Watch the full video for more news.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IronManIndianDr

Dr.sasi RT @the_hindu: Based on information about movement of #ULFA(I) militants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh-Nagaland border areas, security… 1 day ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Based on information about movement of #ULFA(I) militants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh-Nagaland border areas,… https://t.co/lpyWNClq3H 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.