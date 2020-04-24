In other news: 5 ULFA militants arrested; India on FDI norms; Arnab attacked

Assam Police and Indian Army arrested five ULFA (I) militants in Assam with huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, India said no one needs to worry over the revision of FDI norms. China had earlier objected to the fresh norms and had called it discriminatory.

In other news, Indian journalist and Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was attacked while on his way back home in Mumbai.

Arnab was with his wife when he was attacked.

Mumbai Police arrested two people in the alleged attack.

Watch the full video for more news.