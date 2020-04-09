Brighton CEO Paul Barber aware of need to adapt to playing behind closed doors

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says clubs are going to have to adapt to the concept of playing behind closed doors for a long period of time, but is concerned about the repercussions.

Includes quotes from team manager Graham Potter.

With Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty suggesting on Wednesday that some social distancing measures could remain in place for the rest of 2020 as the country tries to get to grips with coronavirus, the prospect of playing football matches in front of a crowd diminished further.