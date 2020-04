COVID-19 straining mental health, could lead to addiction Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:45s - Published now COVID-19 straining mental health, could lead to addiction Mental health experts in the Las Vegas Valley believe the rise in calls they're receiving stem from time spent in isolation because of COVID-19. They're warning it could lead to addiction and offering healthy ways to cope. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 straining mental health, could lead to addiction NEW WAY OF LIVING AND WORKING.AND A DRASTIC CHANGE LIKE THIS- CAN REALLY TAKE ITS TOLL ONYOUR MENTAL HEALTH.A BIG PART OF "THE REBOUND"WILL BE DEALING WITH YOUREMOTIONS AND FEELINGS.JOINING US LIVE RIGHT NOW - 13ACTION NEWS ANCHOR - ROSSDIMATTEI - WHO IS WORKING FROMHOME RIGHT NOW - ADJUSTING-LIKE SO MANY OTHERS - ROSS?COUNT ME AMONG THE FOLKS WHOARE WORKING FROM HOME.AND LIKE MOST OTHER PEOPLEWHEN YOU'RE LIVING A LIFECONSUMED BY QUARANTINE ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING -- ITSEEMS LIKE THE CORONAVIRUS ISALWAYS ON YOUR MIND.I TALKED WITH TWO EXPERTS WHOSAY THAT FEELING IS ACTUALLYNORMAL -- WHAT'S MOREIMPORTANT IS HOW WE DEAL WITHIT.SOT: JESSICA HENNESSEY / SVP,CLINICAL OPERATIONS 1:15-1:16ISOLATION IS A WORD WE HEARQUITE OFTEN.SOT: DAVID MARLON / LICENSEDALCOHOL AND DRUG SUPERVISOR:52-:57 SOME CLIENTS AREUNAFFECTED AND SOME CLIENTS AREPROFOUNDLY AFFECTED IT'S ANAVALANCHE OF EMOTIONS...SOT: DAVID MARLON / LICENSEDALCOHOL AND DRUG SUPERVISOR:48-:50 EVERYBODY'S UPSET.SOT: JESSICA HENNESSEY / SVP,CLINICAL OPERATIONS 1:28-1:30IT'S JUST LEADING TO A LOT OFANXIETY FROM CLIENTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY..SOT: DAVID MARLON / LICENSEDALCOHOL AND DRUG SUPERVISOR:59-1:01 EMPATHETIC TO ALL THELOSS SOT: JESSICA HENNESSEY /SVP, CLINICAL OPERATIONS1:17-1:18 THERE'S A LOT OFUNCERTAINTY MENTAL HEALTHEXPERTS SAY THE SOURCE OF ALLTHAT STRESS -- IS ISOLATION.SOT: 9:13-:19 AS HUMANS, WEARE SOCIAL BEINGS AND I THINKISOLATION CAN BE QUITECONCERNING.ESPECIALLY BECAUSE ISOLATIONCAN LEAD YOU TO DARK PLACES.WITH ISOLATION.SO THE FACT THAT THE GOVERNMENTIS ASKING US TO SELF ISOLATEAND THE FACT THAT THAT IS ANATTRIBUTE OF LATE STAGEADDICTION IS A DANGEROUSCOMBINATION THE FACT IS --MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARETURNING TO THE BOTTLE.ACCORDING TO MARKET RESEARCHFIRM NIELSEN -- THE BOOZEBUSINESS IS BOOMING DURING THISPANDEMIC -- PEAKING AROUNDMARCH 21 -- WHEN ALCOHOL SALESWERE UP 55 PERCENT COMPARED TOTHE SAME TIME LAST YEAR.SOT: DAVID MARLON / LICENSEDALCOHOL AND DRUG SUPERVISOR2:27-:42 NOW IS THE TIME WHEREWERE UNDER MORE STRESS.NOW IS THE TIME WE'RE THINGSARE DIFFERENT AND WE AREISOLATED MORE.SO WE ALL NEED TO HAVE A MOREHEIGHTENED AWARENESS ABOUT THEPOTENTIAL FOR SLIPPING INTO THECYCLE OF ADDICTION DAVID MARLONHAS BEEN SOBER FOR 15 YEARS.THE WARNING SIGNS.SOT: DAVID MARLON / LICENSEDALCOHOL AND DRUG SUPERVISOR8:45-:54 YOU MIGHT BE TELLINGYOURSELF, YOU MIGHT BEANXIETY IN A HEALTHY WAY?HENNESSEY'S FIRST SUGGESTION ISWHAT'S CALLED DIALECTICALGETTING FRESH AIR OR USING ASTEAMY SHOWER OR PUTTING A COLDHENNESSEY SAYS LEARNING TO LOVECOVID-19.SOT: JESSICA HENNESSEY / SVP,CLINICAL OPERATIONS 10:38-:51WHETHER IT BE COOKING OR DOINGPUZZLES OR GOING OUT FOR A WALKOR MAKING JEWELRY, WHATEVER ITBUT BOTH OF OUR EXPERTS AGREE-- THE BEST WAY TO COPE WITHCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS -- IS TOCOMMUNICATE.SOT: JESSICA HENNESSEY / SVP,CLINICAL OPERATIONS 4:45-:00CONNECTING WITH PEOPLE BEYONDWORK TASKS IS REALLY IMPORTANT.I THINK TALKING ABOUT THEFEELINGS IS IMPORTANT.I THINK IT BEING A COLLECTIVESTRESS IT'S BROUGHT A LOT OFLIGHT ON HOW PEOPLE CAN COPE,COMPARTMENTALIZE THOSESTRESSORS.IT JUST LESSONS THE STIGMA TOBE ABLE TO TALK ABOUT IT.SOT: 6:05-:10 RATHER THANHIDING, I COULD REACH OUT AND ICOULD TALK TO PEOPLE AND TRY TOHELP THEM.WHEN IT COMES TO COMMUNICATING-- THERE ARE SO MANY FREERESOURCES AVAILABLE HERE IN THEVALLEY.WHETHER YOU YOURSELF NEEDPROFESSIONAL HELP -- OR YOUWANT TO HELP OTHERS COPE WITHOUR NEW NORMAL -- WE'VE PUTTOGETHER AN EXTENSIVE LIST OFFREE RESOURCES ON OUR WEBSITEKTNV DOT COM SLASH REBOUND.REPORTING AT HOME, RD, 13ACTION NEWS.WE'RE SEEING - MORE PEOPLEWEARING MASKS - THESE DAYS.IT'S A GOOD





