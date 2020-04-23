Raw Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom Warns Against Relaxing Coronavirus Social Distancing Rules Too Soon Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 05:21s - Published now Raw Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom Warns Against Relaxing Coronavirus Social Distancing Rules Too Soon California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday expanded on reasons the state and individual citizens need to continue the social distancing and shelter-in-place orders to keep flattening the curve and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. (4/23/20) 0

