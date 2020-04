Publix donating food bought from farmers

FLORIDA-BASED PUBLIX ISHELPING CONNECT FARMERS ANDFAMILIES IN NEED OF FOOD DURINGTHE PANDEMIC& WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5WESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY WIMORE.<111650 KOHL BROWN/J & JFAMILY OF FARMS WHENEVERYTHING SHUT DOWN WE HAD TOMAKE SOME QUICK DECISIONS AQUICK SWITCH IN STRATEGY& JAND JSEEING A SOARING DEMAND FORTHEIR 10-DOLLAR PRODUCE BOXES&TODAYGREENS& NATS 112845 TODAYBOX HAS GREEN BEANS, SQUASH&ALL GROWN IN PALM BEACH COUNTYAND ITOF THE RED.

KOHL BROWN/J & J FAMILY OF FARMS: "THE STUFF THAT WAS ALREADY HARVEST WE SENT TO THE FOODBANKS WE SUPPORTED FOODBANKS AS FAR WEST AS SAINT LOUIS WE MOVE THAT STUFF THE SILVER LINING IS THAT WE PEOPLE IN DISTRESS" NOW PUBLIX IS STEPPING IN PURCHASING FRESH PRODUCE AND MILK FROM FARMERS AND DONATING IT TO FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA.

MARIA BROUS/PUBLIX SUPERMARKETS: "THE INITIATIVE WILL SUPPORT FLORIDA PRODUCE FARMERS, SOUTHEASTERN DAIRY FARMERS AND THE GROWING NUMBER OF FAMILIES LOOKING TO FEED AMERICA FOR FRESH FRUITS, VEGETABLES AND MILK DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC" PACO VELEZ/CEO OF FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA: "WE HAVE GROWERS THAT ARE GETTING SALES OF THEIR PRODUCE AND THEIR MILK AND WE ALSO HAVE FAMILIES THAT ARE BENEFITING FROM ALL THIS GREAT FOOD" J & J FAMILY OF FARMS AND THE OTHER FARMS THEY REPRESENT ALREADY HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA THEY DONATE BETWEEN 50 AND 200-THOUSAND POUNDS OF PRODUCE EVERY WEEK.

ACCORDING TO FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA MORE THAN 180-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY ARE CONSIDERED FOOD INSECURE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE THIS WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

