Treasure Coast women transforming trash into art

ISSUES THAT AFFECT YOURQUALITY OF LIFE.PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLDOBSERVING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARYOF EARTH DAY YESTERDAY.

WHILEMANY CLEANUPS IN OUR AREA HAVEBEEN CANCELED DUE COVID 19PRECAUTIONS, LOCAL GROUPS SAYTHERE ARE STILL THINGS YOU CDO TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S CHRIS GILMORESHOWS YOU HOW YOU CAN HELPPROTECT PARADISE.FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARSCRISTINA MALDONADO AND REBECCAFATZINGER HAVE BEEN TURNINGTONS OF TRASH INTO ONE OFKIND PIECES OF ART.“ITSTARTED AS A FUN THING BETWEENFRIENDS BUT NOW ITADDICTION AND A WAY TO RAISEAWARENESS ABOUT NOT JUST HOWMUCH TRASH THERE IS ON THEBEACH, BUT IDEAS OF THINGS TODO WITH IT BESIDES JUSTTHROWING IT AWAY” ALL OF THEMATERIAL THEY USE IS PICKED UPON TREASURE COAST BEACHES.

BUTNOT HAVING ACCESS RECENTLY HBEEN TOUGH.“ITMY ROUTINE FOR ABOUT 3.5 YEARSNOW, GET UP TWO THREE TIMES AWEEK AND PICKUP TRASH ANDWATCH THE SUNRISE AND KNOW IGET UP AND ITEARTH DAY STARTED IN 1970 AS ARESPONSE TO POLLUTION ANDCALL TO ACTION.

50 YEARS LATERTHE GOAL IS THE SAME... CLEANUP OUR ENVIRONMENT.

DESPITETHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - THETWO LADIES ARE STILL ABLE TOCELEBRATE EARTH DAY IN THEIROWN SPECIAL WAY AND SAY YOUCAN TOO.

ALL IT TAKES IS SOME CREATIVITY AND A WILLINGNESS TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE BY PICKING UP TRASH. "THAT ALWAYS BEEN THE HOPE TO GET SOMEONE TO GO OUT THERE AND CLEAN" FATZINGER SAYS YOU CAN ALSO LOOK FOR WAYS IN YOUR OWN HOME TO REUSE ITEMS BEFORE THEY MAKE IT INTO THE TRASH BIN AND ULTIMATELY A LANDFILL. "JUST TRY IT BECAUSE ONCE YOU GET STARTED YOU IMAGINATION YOU THINGS IN A WHOLE DIFFERENT WAY THAN YOU WOULD IMAGINE THAT... IN STUART CG

AND WAYS YOUCAN GET INVOLVED..

